RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | Vatican minister visits Ukraine | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » Biden to host leaders…

Biden to host leaders of Sweden, Finland amid NATO bids

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden Biden will host Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland at the White House for a meeting Thursday amid their push to join NATO in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The White House said they would discuss the two countries’ applications to join the mutual defense alliance, as well as European security broadly. The requests by the long-neutral nations to join NATO have been widely lauded within the alliance as a rebuke of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, though Turkey has expressed reservations.

The meeting is set to take place before Biden departs Washington for a four-day trip to South Korea and Japan.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

State CIO to leave in June

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

Space National Guard still up in the air but lawmakers want to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up