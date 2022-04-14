RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
The Russian military says the damaged Moskva missile cruiser sank while being towed to a port

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 4:15 PM

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says the damaged Moskva missile cruiser sank while being towed to a port.

