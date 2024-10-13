13 DC schools may be affected by nationwide listeria recall of meat and poultry

Nearly 12 million pounds of potentially contaminated meat is being recalled across the U.S. and some of those contaminated products were sent to schools in the District, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

A recall of ready-to-eat meat and poultry items made by Oklahoma-based BrucePac was expanded Thursday to include nearly 1.8 million pounds of additional products recalled over possible listeria contamination. The USDA released a list of schools across the U.S. that received the potentially contaminated products, with schools in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin and D.C. affected.

There are 13 D.C. schools listed in the release:

Bridges Public Charter School

District of Columbia International School

DC Prep Anacostia Elementary Campus

DC Prep Anacostia Middle Campus

DC Prep Benning Elementary Campus

DC Prep Edgewood Elementary Campus

DC Prep Edgewood Middle Campus

Hope Community Charter School Tolson Campus

Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School

Learn D.C. Public Charter School

Richard Wright Public Charter School

Two Rivers Public Charter School 26th St Campus

Two Rivers Public Charter School 4th St Campus.

No schools in Virginia or Maryland made the list — but the food was sent to restaurants, schools and other institutions between May and October.

The federal agency said in a release that it will continue to update the list of retailers and schools that bought products with possible listeria contamination.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

