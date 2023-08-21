Trader Joe’s crackers recalled because they might contain metal

Trader Joe’s is recalling a type of cracker because the crackers might contain metal, marking the second significant recall the budget grocer has made in recent weeks because of foreign objects in their food.

Customers walk to a Trader Joe's market, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass. Employees at a Trader Joe’s at the Hadley store in Massachusetts are casting votes over the next two days in an attempt to form the supermarket chain’s first union. A union organizer says about 80 workers are scheduled to vote Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and Thursday. If successful, it would be an independent union, and not affiliated with a larger existing union. Trader Joe's in a statement welcomes the vote, but said its compensation and benefits are already among the industry's best. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP/Charles Krupa)

Customers walk to a Trader Joe's market, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass. Employees at a Trader Joe’s at the Hadley store in Massachusetts are casting votes over the next two days in an attempt to form the supermarket chain’s first union. A union organizer says about 80 workers are scheduled to vote Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and Thursday. If successful, it would be an independent union, and not affiliated with a larger existing union. Trader Joe's in a statement welcomes the vote, but said its compensation and benefits are already among the industry's best. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP/Charles Krupa)

Trader Joe’s is recalling a type of cracker because the crackers might contain metal, marking the second significant recall the budget grocer has made in recent weeks because of foreign objects in their food.

The company announced a recall Thursday for its multigrain crackers with sunflower and flax seeds due to possible metal contamination.

“Best if used by” dates on the back of the recalled boxes are from March 1, 2024 to March 5, 2024.

“No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” the company said in a statement.

Affected customers are told to discard the boxes or return them to a Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Trader Joe’s recently issued a recall for two types of cookies because they might contain rocks.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.