Ground cumin recalled in 16 states, including Va. over salmonella risk

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

April 24, 2023, 10:56 AM

Check your spice cabinet, Lipari Foods is recalling a lot of its ground cumin in Virginia over concerns it could make people sick.

Some Lipari Branded Ground Cumin Tubs are being voluntarily recalled over a possibility they were contaminated with salmonella, according to a company announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Salmonella illness can be serious and at times deadly for young kids, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Most people who are infected with the organism experience symptoms like fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps.

Rarely, getting sick from salmonella leads to the organism entering the bloodstream, causing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Usually, symptoms start between six hours and six days from infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And people typically recover four to seven days later without treatment.

The recall isn’t limited to Virginia, it also includes lots distributed in stores throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

Here’s the affected lot of cumin:

Brand Product Size Lot Code Best By Date UPC
LIPARI GROUND CUMIN 6 OZ. TUB 220914601 Sep-24 94776212620

No one has reported getting sick so far, according to the news release.

Consumers should return the spice to where it was bought and call the company with any questions at 800-729-3354 between 8:15 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., the release said.

