Thousands of pounds of boneless beef chuck recalled over possible E.coli

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 27, 2023, 8:23 AM

Thousands of pounds of boneless beef chuck have been recalled due to possible E. coli bacteria.

Maryland is one of nine states that received the meat that was packed on Feb. 16 and shipped to distributors.

The meat is a product from Elkhorn Valley Packing, a Harper, Kan. establishment. The company is voluntarily recalling more than 3,400 pounds of the boneless beef chuck.

A news release from the Department of Agriculture said that the meat may contain Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

It was shipped to distributors, federal establishments, retail locations and wholesale locations, which includes hotels, restaurants and institutions.

The recall happened after a sample of the meat came back positive for the bacteria during routine testing.

Symptoms of ingesting the bacteria includes diarrhea and vomiting with some illnesses lasting longer. Infection of the bacteria is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample.

The USDA says distributors and others who have purchased the beef should throw it away or return it for a refund.

Find more information about the specific recall on the USDA website.

