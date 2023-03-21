Gerber baby formula recalled after possible bacteria exposure

There's a new recall that parents of infants should be aware of — a variety of powdered infant formula is being voluntarily recalled after concerns it was exposed to bacteria that could make some babies sick.

Perrigo Company is recalling some of its Gerber Good Start Soothe Pro Powdered Infant Formula over concerns the formula was possibly contaminated with bacteria, the company announced Friday.

None of the products in stores or sold to customers have tested positive for the bacteria and no one has reported getting sick after eating the formula.

The recall applies to products sold across the U.S. after March 5 and anyone who bought the formula in certain lot numbers can request a refund.

Here are the lot numbers and “use by” dates (which can be found at the bottom of the package) of products that should be thrown out:

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

300357651Z — USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z — USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z — USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z — USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z — USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z — USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z — USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z — USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z — USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 30.6 oz:

301357652Z — USE BY 14JUL2024

301457652Z — USE BY 15JUL2024

301557651Z — USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 19.4 oz:

301557652Z — USE BY 16JUL2024I

Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria is commonly found and can live on dry food such as powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas and starches.

Though Cronobacter infections are rare, they can be life-threatening for some infants.

“In most people it causes no symptoms but in some, particularly premature infants, infants under 2 months of age or infants with weakened immune systems fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy as well as other serious symptoms can occur,” a news release the Food and Drug Administration posted on the company’s behalf states.

Parents who bought the impacted products can contact the company at 1-800-777-7690 for a refund. Those with health concerns are directed to contact their health care provider.