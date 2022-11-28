Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » Recalls » Green Sprouts recalls bottles,…

Green Sprouts recalls bottles, cups for toddlers due to possibility of lead poisoning

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 28, 2022, 10:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Green Sprouts has recalled more than 10,000 stainless steel bottles and cups after finding out the base could break off and expose a piece containing lead.

If a child keeps drinking from the broken bottle, the exposure could cause lead poisoning, which is particularly dangerous for young children’s health.

“Supporting the health & wellbeing of families & the natural world has been the top priority at Green Sprouts since 1982. In keeping with our mission we submit the materials we use and our products to the most stringent international testing standards available,” Green Sprouts said in a tweet.

The recalled Green Sprouts stainless-steel sippy cups.

 

“We are constantly learning & growing, & hope that you will continue to share in this process with us.”

No injuries have been reported since the recall on Nov. 23, but Green Sprouts received seven reports of bases breaking off, said the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled bottles were sold between January 2020 and September 2022. They were available at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide and online on amazon.com and www.buybuybaby.com and www.bedbathandbeyond.com.

Consumers are urged to take the recalled stainless steel bottles and cups away from their kids. They can contact Green Sprouts for a full refund.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up