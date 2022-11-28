Green Sprouts recalls bottles, cups for toddlers due to possibility of lead poisoning

Green Sprouts has recalled over 10,000 stainless steel bottles and cups after finding out the base could break off and exposing a piece containing lead.

If a child keeps drinking from the broken bottle, the exposure could cause lead poisoning, which is particularly dangerous for young children’s health.

“Supporting the health & wellbeing of families & the natural world has been the top priority at Green Sprouts since 1982. In keeping with our mission we submit the materials we use and our products to the most stringent international testing standards available,” Green Sprouts said in a tweet.

“We are constantly learning & growing, & hope that you will continue to share in this process with us.”

No injuries have been reported since the recall on Nov. 23, but Green Sprouts received seven reports of bases breaking off, said the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled bottles were sold between January 2020 and September 2022. They were available at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide and online on amazon.com and www.buybuybaby.com and www.bedbathandbeyond.com.

Consumers are urged to take the recalled stainless steel bottles and cups away from their kids. They can contact Green Sprouts for a full refund.