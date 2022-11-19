Green Day Produce recalls enoki mushroom packages due to possible health risk

Green Day Produce is recalling its enoki mushroom packages sold between September and October because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes -- the bacteria that causes Listeria infections, according to a statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Green Day Produce is recalling its enoki mushroom packages sold between September and October because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes — the bacteria that causes Listeria infections, according to a statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

The enoki mushrooms, a product of Korea, were packed in 7.05 oz clear plastic and distributed nationwide to distributors and retail stores.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development discovered the potential for contamination after analyzing a retail sample. Although no illnesses have been reported so far, the product is no longer being distributed, the company said in the statement.

Listeria is a serious infection and can sometimes be fatal in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Even healthy people can get sick, but with short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

An estimated 1,600 people get Listeria infections each year, and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Customers who have bought the product are being “urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the statement added.