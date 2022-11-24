Disney-themed kids clothes recalled over lead concerns

Lead concerns have prompted a recall of about 87,000 Disney-themed clothing sets for children.

Bentex Group distributed the clothing to stores such as TJMAXX, DD’s/Ross, Burlington, Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Amazon from November 2021 through this past August.

It says nine types of sets are being recalled because of textile ink that had lead levels exceeding federal limits.

Photos of the clothing sets — and the effected batch numbers — can be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

If the item and batch number matches what’s printed on an item’s neck or side label, the clothing should be taken away from the child immediately. Bentex also should be contacted for instructions on returning or disposing the recalled clothing — and to receive a refund.

To contact Bentex, email recall@bentex.com. You can also call 800-451-0285 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Mondays through Thursdays or from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.