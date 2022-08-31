Keswick Creamery cheeses sold at farm markets recalled for listeria fears

Keswick Creamery is recalling some of its cheese products distributed at farmers markets and stores in the D.C. region over concerns of listeria contamination.

The Pennsylvania-based company said routine sampling conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged some of its products as containing listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause serious sickness. No illnesses have been reported to date.

In the D.C. region, the affected cheeses were distributed at the following locations:

D.C.’s Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market;

Takoma Park Farmers Market in Maryland;

Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia.

All products were sold under the Keswick Creamery label.

The recalled products are:

Calverley Cheese : In 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink.

: In 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink. Vulkwin’s Folly Cheese : In 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink

: In 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink Havarti Cheese : In 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink.

: In 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink. Vermeer Cheese : In 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink.

: In 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink. Wallaby Cheese : In 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink.

: In 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink. Cider Washed Tomme Cheese : In 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink.

: In 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink. Feta Cheese : In 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink.

: In 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink. Whole Milk Ricotta : In 8-ounce or 16-ounce clear deli containers with expiration dates 7/18/22, 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22 or 8/18/22.

: In 8-ounce or 16-ounce clear deli containers with expiration dates 7/18/22, 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22 or 8/18/22. Bovre Cheese : Plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de Provence, cranberry and honey. In an 8 — ounce clear deli container with expiration dates 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22 or 8/22/22.

: Plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de Provence, cranberry and honey. In an 8 — ounce clear deli container with expiration dates 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22 or 8/22/22. Quark Cheese: Plain or dill and onion. In 8-ounce or 16-ounce clear deli containers with expiration dates 7/7/22, 8/4/22 or 8/25/22.

Anyone with an impacted product should discard it immediately. Questions and refund requests can be directed to Keswick Creamery by calling 1-800-946-1631 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays, or by emailing keswickrecall@gmail.com.

“Keswick Creamery has ceased the production and distribution of all products as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem,” the FDA said in a news release.

Symptoms of listeria infection include high fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are considered the most vulnerable for severe illness.

More information on symptoms and treatment can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.