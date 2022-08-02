WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Glucerna, Oatly and dozens of other beverages recalled over potential microbial contamination

August 2, 2022, 9:39 AM

Lyons Magnus has recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products for potential microbial contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Products include some Glucerna, Imperial, Premier Protein and Oatly products. In total, there are 12 brands that have recalled products under the Lyons company.

The Glucerna products being recalled include 24-count club cases of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla drinks that are sold only at Costco, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Sam’s Club.

The FDA says that Lyons has voluntarily recalled the products for the possible contamination, from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.

Infection is rare, but symptoms include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection, according to a news release.

The FDA says that vulnerable and immunocompromised people may be more susceptible to infection.

No illnesses or complaints from this potential contamination have been reported. However, the recalled products should not be consumed, according to the news release.

The FDA says a preliminary report showed that the products that are being recalled “did not meet commercial sterility specifications.”

Anyone who has any of the recalled products should dispose of them or return it to where it was purchased for a refund, the release said. You can check your products using the lot code, expiration date and UPC number, which are listed on the FDA’s website.

Lyons also has a recall support center available 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557.

 

