Baby swings, rockers recalled after infant dies from asphyxiation

More than 2 million infant rockers and swings have been recalled after a 10-month-old died from asphyxiation.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Thorley Industries, LLC, 4moms, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, are announcing the recall of about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers.

The recall is related to a hanging strap when the rockers and swings are not in use that could cause an infant to get caught and possibly be strangled, according to the CPSC.

Also being recalled are 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo that were sold in Canada.

The restraint straps can hang below the seat when the swing or rocker is not in use and crawling infants can become entangled in the straps. This could cause strangulation.

There have been two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat.

There were two reports of children getting tangled in the straps. One 10-month-old infant died from asphyxiation, and another 10-month-old infant suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued from the straps, according to a news release.

No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported but the recall of those products are due to an abundance of caution because a similar strap problem could happen.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide. They were also sold online at 4moms.com and Amazon. They were sold from January 2010 through August of this year for between $160 and $250.

Parents of infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and should register for a free strap fastener to keep the straps from extending under the swing.

Consumers that purchased the swings and rockers can call 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email safetyandrecall@4moms.com or visit the company’s website and click on “safety and recall” at the top of the page for more information.

The news release said 4moms is contacting all known purchasers directly.