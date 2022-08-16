WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Ukraine's Black Sea deal also helps Russian farmers, economy | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Home » Recalls » Baby swings, rockers recalled…

Baby swings, rockers recalled after infant dies from asphyxiation

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 7:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

More than 2 million infant rockers and swings have been recalled after a 10-month-old died from asphyxiation.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Thorley Industries, LLC, 4moms, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, are announcing the recall of about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers.

The recall is related to a hanging strap when the rockers and swings are not in use that could cause an infant to get caught and possibly be strangled, according to the CPSC.

Also being recalled are 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo that were sold in Canada.

The restraint straps can hang below the seat when the swing or rocker is not in use and crawling infants can become entangled in the straps. This could cause strangulation.

A strap can be seen dangling from a recalled 4moms MamaRoo swing. (Courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

There have been two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat.

There were two reports of children getting tangled in the straps. One 10-month-old infant died from asphyxiation, and another 10-month-old infant suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued from the straps, according to a news release.

No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported but the recall of those products are due to an abundance of caution because a similar strap problem could happen.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide. They were also sold online at 4moms.com and Amazon. They were sold from January 2010 through August of this year for between $160 and $250.

Parents of infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and should register for a free strap fastener to keep the straps from extending under the swing.

Consumers that purchased the swings and rockers can call 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email safetyandrecall@4moms.com or visit the company’s website and click on “safety and recall” at the top of the page for more information.

The news release said 4moms is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as consolidation plans come into focus

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up