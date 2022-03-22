Pfizer recalls 6 lots of blood pressure pill Accuretic

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said Monday that it’s voluntarily recalling six lots and two generics of its blood pressure pill Accuretic distributed by Greenstone
The recall is nationwide.
Pfizer said the recall is due to the presence of nitrosamines, which are above the Acceptable Daily Intake level. The company also said that while nitrosamines are common in water and foods like cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables, they “may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.”
Accuretic is used to treat hypertension. So far, Pfizer said it’s not aware of “adverse events that have been assessed to be related to this recall” and added that “there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication,” but patients should talk to their doctor about alternative treatments.
The NDC, lot number, expiration date, strength configuration for the recall are listed below.
Accuretic™ (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 10/12.5 mg
Accuretic™ (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 20/12.5 mg
Accuretic™ (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 20/25 mg
|NDC
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Strength
|Configuration/Count
|0071-3112-23
|FG5379
|08/2024
|10/12.5 mg
|1 x 90 count bottle
|0071-0222-23
|EA6686
|04/2022
|10/12.5 mg
|1 x 90 count bottle
|0071-5212-23
|FG5381
|08/2024
|20/12.5 mg
|1 x 90 count bottle
|0071-0220-23
|EA6665
|04/2022
|20/12.5 mg
|1 x 90 count bottle
|0071-0220-23
|CN0640
|04/2022
|20/12.5 mg
|1 x 90 count bottle
|0071-0223-23
|ET6974
|02/2023
|20/25 mg
|1 x 90 count bottle
quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/25 mg
quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/12.5 mg
quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/25 mg
|NDC
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Strength
|Configuration/Count
|59762-5225-9
|FE3714
|02/2023
|20/25 mg
|1 x 90 count bottle
|59762-0220-1
|DN6931
|03/2023
|20/12.5 mg
|1 x 90 count bottle
|59762-0220-1
|ED3904
|03/2023
|20/12.5 mg
|1 x 90 count bottle
|59762-0220-1
|ED3905
|03/2023
|20/12.5 mg
|1 x 90 count bottle
|59762-0223-1
|DP3414
|02/2023
|20/25 mg
|1 x 90 count bottle
Healthcare Professionals with questions regarding this recall can contact Pfizer using the below information.
|Contact Center
|Contact Information
|Area of Support
|Pfizer Medical Information
Pfizer Drug Safety
|800-438-1985, option 3
(Mon.- Fri. 8 am-9 pm ET)
800-438-1985, option 1
|For medical questions regarding the product
To report adverse events and product complaints
More information on the recall is available online.