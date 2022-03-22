RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Home » Recalls » Pfizer recalls 6 lots…

Pfizer recalls 6 lots of blood pressure pill Accuretic

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 22, 2022, 9:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said Monday that it’s voluntarily recalling six lots and two generics of its blood pressure pill Accuretic distributed by Greenstone

The recall is nationwide.

Pfizer said the recall is due to the presence of nitrosamines, which are above the Acceptable Daily Intake level. The company also said that while nitrosamines are common in water and foods like cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables, they “may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.”

Accuretic is used to treat hypertension. So far, Pfizer said it’s not aware of “adverse events that have been assessed to be related to this recall” and added that “there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication,” but patients should talk to their doctor about alternative treatments.

The NDC, lot number, expiration date, strength configuration for the recall are listed below.

Accuretic™ (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 10/12.5 mg
Accuretic™ (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 20/12.5 mg
Accuretic™ (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 20/25 mg

NDC Lot Number Expiration Date Strength Configuration/Count
0071-3112-23 FG5379 08/2024 10/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle
0071-0222-23 EA6686 04/2022 10/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle
0071-5212-23 FG5381 08/2024 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle
0071-0220-23 EA6665 04/2022 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle
0071-0220-23 CN0640 04/2022 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle
0071-0223-23 ET6974 02/2023 20/25 mg 1 x 90 count bottle

quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/25 mg
quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/12.5 mg
quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/25 mg

NDC Lot Number Expiration Date Strength Configuration/Count
59762-5225-9 FE3714 02/2023 20/25 mg 1 x 90 count bottle
59762-0220-1 DN6931 03/2023 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle
59762-0220-1 ED3904 03/2023 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle
59762-0220-1 ED3905 03/2023 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle
59762-0223-1 DP3414 02/2023 20/25 mg 1 x 90 count bottle

Healthcare Professionals with questions regarding this recall can contact Pfizer using the below information.

Contact Center Contact Information Area of Support
Pfizer Medical Information

Pfizer Drug Safety

 800-438-1985, option 3
(Mon.- Fri. 8 am-9 pm ET)
800-438-1985, option 1		 For medical questions regarding the product

To report adverse events and product complaints

More information on the recall is available online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

2022 spending bill fills holes in DoD's long-underfunded facility maintenance budgets

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

DoD has a new plan to take JADC2 from concept to reality

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up