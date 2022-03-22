Pfizer recalls 6 lots of blood pressure pill Accuretic

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said Monday that it's voluntarily recalling six lots and two generics of its blood pressure pill Accuretic.

The recall is nationwide.

Pfizer said the recall is due to the presence of nitrosamines, which are above the Acceptable Daily Intake level. The company also said that while nitrosamines are common in water and foods like cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables, they “may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.”

Accuretic is used to treat hypertension. So far, Pfizer said it’s not aware of “adverse events that have been assessed to be related to this recall” and added that “there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication,” but patients should talk to their doctor about alternative treatments.

The NDC, lot number, expiration date, strength configuration for the recall are listed below.

Accuretic™ (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 10/12.5 mg

Accuretic™ (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 20/12.5 mg

Accuretic™ (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 20/25 mg

NDC Lot Number Expiration Date Strength Configuration/Count 0071-3112-23 FG5379 08/2024 10/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-0222-23 EA6686 04/2022 10/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-5212-23 FG5381 08/2024 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-0220-23 EA6665 04/2022 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-0220-23 CN0640 04/2022 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-0223-23 ET6974 02/2023 20/25 mg 1 x 90 count bottle

quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/25 mg

quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/12.5 mg

quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/25 mg

NDC Lot Number Expiration Date Strength Configuration/Count 59762-5225-9 FE3714 02/2023 20/25 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 59762-0220-1 DN6931 03/2023 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 59762-0220-1 ED3904 03/2023 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 59762-0220-1 ED3905 03/2023 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 59762-0223-1 DP3414 02/2023 20/25 mg 1 x 90 count bottle

Healthcare Professionals with questions regarding this recall can contact Pfizer using the below information.

Contact Center Contact Information Area of Support Pfizer Medical Information Pfizer Drug Safety 800-438-1985, option 3

(Mon.- Fri. 8 am-9 pm ET)

800-438-1985, option 1 For medical questions regarding the product To report adverse events and product complaints

More information on the recall is available online.