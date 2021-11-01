Salads distributed in Virginia, Maryland recalled over health risk

Some salads delivered to Maryland, Virginia, and eight other states are beyond their printed "best if used by" date, according to officials at the Food and Drug Administration.

Some salads delivered to stores in Maryland, Virginia and eight other states are being recalled due possible listeria contamination, according to officials at the Food and Drug Administration.

In a statement, the FDA and Dole confirmed that four salad products are being recalled over listeria concerns after random sampling detected the bacteria in a garden salad. No illnesses have been reported, and Dole Vegetables, Inc. said the recall is a precautionary measure.

Listeria monocytogene is a bacteria that can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also lead to pregnancy complications, and death in young children, elderly persons, or those with weakened immune systems.

All of the affected items have “best if used by” dates of Oct. 25, 2021. Since their best-by date has passed, the FDA said these items should no longer be on store shelves as of Nov. 1. Anybody who purchased them is advised to throw them away.

24 oz Dole Garden Salad (UPC code 0-71430-01136-2)

24 oz Marketside Classic Salad (UPC code 6-81131-32895-1)

12 oz Kroger Brand Garden Salad (UPC code 0-11110-91036-3)

12 oz Salad Classics Garden Salad (UPC code 6-88267-18443-7)

No other Dole products are included in the recall, which is only for selected products distributed throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Consumers with questions can contact the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111.