Salami sticks spur salmonella outbreak across 8 states, including Virginia

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

October 24, 2021, 6:58 AM

If you bought salami sticks at Trader Joe’s, the Center for Disease Control wants you to toss them in the trash — regardless of their best-by date.

Salami sticks, sold at Trader Joe’s and possibly other stores, are being recalled after several people were hospitalized with salmonella after eating them.

Three people were hospitalized and nine others were sick after eating Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks, according to the CDC. Eight other people said they might have eaten the product before getting sick.

The CDC estimates illnesses are across eight states, including Virginia, with 20 people sick in connection to the outbreak. But the CDC said the actual number of people sick is likely higher since not everyone with salmonella requires medical care.

The CDC said people wash containers that could have touched the salami with hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

It recommends people call their doctor if they present any symptoms of salmonella:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, such as:
    • Not peeing much
    • Dry mouth and throat
    • Feeling dizzy when standing up

Symptoms typically start anywhere from six hours to six days after eating contaminated food, according to the CDC.

It hasn’t been determined if other products were contaminated.

