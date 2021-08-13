CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Recalls » Ram pickups recalled; faulty…

Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling more than 266,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America because the side air bags can explode without warning and hurl shrapnel into the cabin.

It’s the second major recall of pickup trucks in the past two months for the same problem.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says the recall covers covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty pickups from the 2015 through 2020 model years. Also included are some previous generation Ram 1500 pickups known as the Classic, from 2015 through 2020. The latest version of the Ram 1500 is not affected.

Stellantis says in a statement Friday that the air bag inflators in the pickups were contaminated with moisture during a supplier’s manufacturing process. Metal canisters holding the inflator can rupture, even if the air bags are not deployed in a crash.

One inflator ruptured, but Stellantis says there have been no injuries.

The company says it will notify customers when they can schedule service. Owners with fears or questions can call (800)-853-1403.

Last month General Motors recalled more than 400,000 pickups in the U.S. for the same problem.

Documents filed in the GM recall said the inflators were made in Mexico by Joyson Safety Systems, the company that purchased the assets of bankrupt air bag maker Takata.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture in the air. The explosion can blow apart a metal canister and spew shrapnel.

Stellantis said Friday that the air bags in the Ram recall do not contain ammonium nitrate.

Takata air bags caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 63 million inflators recalled. The U.S. government says that as of last year, more than 11.1 million had not been fixed. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up