Muffins sold at retail stores nationwide recalled due to listeria concerns

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 21, 2021, 5:43 PM

The Food and Drug Administration said that several types of muffins sold at stores across the country are being recalled due to a potential contamination with listeria.

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products, and asked consumers to dispose of the product and not eat them.

See the full list from the FDA here.

Consumers can call the company at 1-844-366-1171 for more information about the recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women

The muffins are commonly sold at convenience and bulk stores, such as 7-Eleven, Stop & Shop and all Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs, CBS News reported.

