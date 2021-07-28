McCormick recalls some Italian, Buffalo Ranch seasonings over salmonella risk

McCormick is voluntarily recalling some of its seasonings due to the potential for salmonella contamination.

In a statement posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, McCormick said it was notified of the risk during routine testing, and opted to pull Italian and Buffalo Ranch seasoning bottles with certain date codes.

The affected products were shipped to 32 states between June 20 and July 21, including Virginia and Maryland. McCormick said it had not received reports of any illnesses as of Tuesday.

The four products included in the recall:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31-ounce bottle

UPC number: 052100049731

McCormick item number: 901582629

Affected date codes: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25-ounce bottle

UPC number: 052100038254

McCormick item number: 901455463

Affected date codes: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75-pound bottle

UPC number: 52100325743

McCormick item number: 932574

Affected date codes: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153-gram bottle

UPC number: 066200021047

McCormick item number: 901543520

Affected date codes: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

Customers are asked to dispose of bottles fitting the descriptions above. McCormick has alerted grocery outlets to immediately remove the products with the affected date codes.

For a replacement or full refund, contact McCormick’s consumer affairs office at 1-800-635-2867 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of salmonella infection can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Young children, senior citizens and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to serious and sometimes life-threatening sickness.