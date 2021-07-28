2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
McCormick recalls some Italian, Buffalo Ranch seasonings over salmonella risk

Alejandro Alvarez

July 28, 2021, 10:48 AM

Baltimore-based food products company McCormick is voluntarily recalling some of its seasonings due to the potential for salmonella contamination.

In a statement posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, McCormick said it was notified of the risk during routine testing, and opted to pull Italian and Buffalo Ranch seasoning bottles with certain date codes.

The affected products were shipped to 32 states between June 20 and July 21, including Virginia and Maryland. McCormick said it had not received reports of any illnesses as of Tuesday.

The four products included in the recall:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31-ounce bottle
UPC number: 052100049731
McCormick item number: 901582629
Affected date codes: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25-ounce bottle
UPC number: 052100038254
McCormick item number: 901455463
Affected date codes: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75-pound bottle
UPC number: 52100325743
McCormick item number: 932574
Affected date codes: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153-gram bottle
UPC number: 066200021047
McCormick item number: 901543520
Affected date codes: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

Here’s what the seasoning packages look like. (Courtesy McCormick)

Customers are asked to dispose of bottles fitting the descriptions above. McCormick has alerted grocery outlets to immediately remove the products with the affected date codes.

For a replacement or full refund, contact McCormick’s consumer affairs office at 1-800-635-2867 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of salmonella infection can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Young children, senior citizens and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to serious and sometimes life-threatening sickness.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

