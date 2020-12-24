Excedrin products recalled for exposed bottles, leaving risk for children

Multiple versions of an over-the-counter drug were recalled after failing to meet child-resistant packaging standards, leaving a risk for poisoning children.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said multiple Excedrin products by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) had holes in their bottles. The exposed bottle gives children access to consume the drug.

“These products contain the substances aspirin and acetaminophen, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act,” the commission said.

The products include Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets.

Pharmacies, department stores, grocery stores, hypermarkets and online merchants sold the over-the-counter drugs nationwide from March 2018 through September 2020.

The commission advises consumers to store the recalled drug out of sight of children and inspect the bottle’s bottom.

If there was a hole in the bottle, customers can call GSK at 800-468-7746 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, to receive a prepared shipping label to start the refund process.

More information can be found on Excedrin’s website.

Bottles without a hole are deemed safe and can be used as directed, the commission said.

In October, GSK sent a stop-sale notification to all retailers to stop selling the affected product due to the possibility of holes in the bottles supplied by the manufacturer.