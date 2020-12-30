Company recalls potentially dangerous hand sanitizer

A company is recalling hand sanitizer because it could contain methanol, also known as wood alcohol, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A company is recalling hand sanitizer because it could contain methanol, also known as wood alcohol, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Shane Erickson is voluntarily recalling certain lots of its Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer and Thrifty White Pharmacy Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer.

The FDA recall notice says that methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

Although all people who use the product on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest them, and teens and adults who drink the products as an alcohol or ethanol substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

To date, the company says it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the product.

All of the products are packaged in a plastic bottle.

The products were made in China and distributed by Innovative Marketing Consultants.

Shane Erickson is notifying its distributors and customers by mail and email and is arranging for the return of all recalled products, according to the notice.

The FDA notice says consumers, distributors and retailers who have the product should stop using or distributing and return it to the place of purchase.