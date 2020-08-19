Cheese dips recalled as onion-linked salmonella outbreak widens

Health officials said the affected onions may have been used as ingredients to make cheese dips sold under the Murray’s Jarlsberg Deli brand sold at Kroger, Fred Meyer, Fry's and Smith's stores.

A salmonella outbreak linked to various types of onions has expanded yet again, sickening people in 47 states as health officials widen the list of recalled products to include popular cheese dips.

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it had identified California-based Thomson International, Inc. as a potential source for the contamination of bulk red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onion shipments sent to grocers and restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia from May to August.

Health officials said the affected onions may have been used as ingredients to make cheese dips sold under the Murray’s Jarlsberg Deli brand sold at Kroger, Fred Meyer, Fry’s and Smith’s stores in 15 states, including Virginia.

Earlier this month, the FDA also expanded its lengthy list of onion-related product recalls to include Saddlin’ Up brand salsa and ready-made meals containing onions from Giant Eagle and Taylor Farms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises consumers not to eat or serve products containing the recalled onions, which thus far include dozens of spreads, salsas, salads and poultry products from Thomson International and other grocery stores including Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Kroger, Publix, Ralph’s, Trader Joe’s and Walmart.

A full list of recalled products is available on the CDC’s website.

The CDC says symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps occurring six hours to six days after exposure to the bacteria. Symptoms often last for up to a week and most of the afflicted recover without treatment. Young children and adults over 65 are more susceptible to severe illness.

A total of 869 people were known to be sickened as of Sunday, with 116 hospitalizations from the outbreak. There have been no reported deaths.