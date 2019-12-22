Home » Recalls » Hallmark recalls candles ahead…

Hallmark recalls candles ahead of the holidays

Amir Vera, CNN

December 22, 2019, 12:12 AM

Hallmark recalled over 4,000 candles Friday just ahead of the holidays.

When the company’s frosted balsam jar candles are lit, the glass jar can break causing possible fire and laceration hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company received six reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items. No injuries were reported, the commission’s report said.

The glass jar was sold exclusively at Norman’s Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania between September and December for about $28, according to the report.

The glass jar is about 5 inches high and 4.5 inches wide with a metal top, the report said.

Those who bought the candle should immediately return it for a full refund, the report said. Upon returning the candle, customers will also receive a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card, the report said.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Consumer News Holiday News Lifestyle News National News Recalls
candles Hallmark

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up