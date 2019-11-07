Smoked salmon product sold in Va. recalled due to botulism risk

A smoked salmon product that was sold and distributed in several states, including Virginia, has been recalled due to the risk of a life-threatening bacterium.

Mill Stream Corp. (Sullivan Harbor Farm) of Hancock, Maine, is voluntarily recalling 10 lots of cold smoked salmon because it has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum bacteria that can cause botulism, a life-threatening illness, according to a news release from the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled product was sold between March 6 and Sept. 17 in vacuum sealed packages in whole salmon side, 2 pounds, 1 pound, 8 ounces and 4 ounces.

The affected product is marked with the following lot numbers on the back of the packages: 7049, 7050, 7051, 7052, 7054, 7056, 7058, 7060, 7062 and 7066.

The product was sold frozen by the company but may have been thawed by retailers before sale. The FDA said that consumers who bought the product are advised to keep it frozen until ready to use and to thaw under refrigeration immediately before use.

Buyers who refrigerated the product should dispose of it immediately even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

The recall was initiated after a review of the facility found that its water phase salt tested below 3.5%, which required that the product remain frozen until ready to consume. If the product was stored in the refrigerator after it has thawed, it has the potential to be contaminated.

Any questions about the recall should be directed at Mill Stream Corp. at 207-266-0621.

Symptoms of botulism include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, difficulty breathing, a thick-feeling tongue, dry mouth and muscle weakness, among others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anyone presenting symptoms should go to the doctor immediately.

