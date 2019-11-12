Sausage company recalls products due to possible listeria contamination

The affected ready-to-eat sausage products were produced by the Ezzo Sausage Company on Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Nov. 5, according to a Department of Agriculture news release.

A Columbus, Ohio, company is recalling some 25,000 pounds of sausage products due to a possible listeria risk.

The recall includes chopped pepperoni, sliced pepperoni and sausage products. You can find a list of the products here and images of their labels here. They bear establishment number “EST 1838A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

They were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Ohio.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service department of the USDA is concerned the products may be in distribution centers, restaurants or institutional refrigerators and freezers. It is urging businesses not to serve the products and throw them away, or return them where they were bought.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the products.

Eating food contaminated with the bacteria can cause listeriosis, in which symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Listeriosis primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns. People at a high risk for infection, who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food, should seek medical care.

Anyone with questions about the recalled product should contact the company at 614-445-8841.

