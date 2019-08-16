Tyson Foods recalls Weaver chicken patties for possible foreign matter contamination

Look twice in the freezer if chicken was on the list for meal prep this weekend.

Tyson Foods Inc., is recalling approximately 39,078 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to a release by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on January 31, 2019.

The recall includes the 26-ounce resealable plastic bags containing Weaver breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and the issue was discovered after the recalling firm notified FSIS of consumer complaints, according to the release.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness is encouraged to contact a health care provider, the release said, as FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers.

Those who have purchased the patties are urged not to consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, according to the release.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day and the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at their website.

