Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies recalled due to plastic pieces in pouch

Bimbo Bakeries is recalling its Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to plastic pieces in the pouch.

Bimbo Bakeries USA is voluntarily recalling its Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (the five-pack mini chocolate chip variety) because of the potential presence of visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch, the company announced Thursday.

Bimbo Bakeries said the plastic was not baked into the cookies but got into the pouch during the packaging process and the pieces pose a choking hazard.

Entenmann’s Little Bites Muffins and other Entenmann’s-brand products are not affected.

The company initiated the recall after consumers noticed the plastic.

Package information is below (click to enlarge):

No injuries have been reported.

The cookies are being removed from store shelves.

People who have purchased the Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies can return them for a full refund.

Anyone who feels that they have purchased a contaminated item of any kind can file a report with the Consumer Product Safety Commission or Food and Drug Administration. Check Consumer Safety for instructions on how to manually initiate the reporting process.

