The Fresh Market and Target are recalling some of their salads and sandwiches due to a potential listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Elevation Foods says containers of Archer Farms-branded egg salad; Freskët brand egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad; and Archer Farms-branded deviled egg sandwiches made on June 18 all fall under the recall.

The Fresh Market said the Thai Lobster Salad sold by the pound in the chain’s self-serve seafood salad bar and pre-packaged containers are included in the recall.

According to the company, 1,087 cases of the products were made at Elevation Foods’ Knoxville facility and shipped to retailer warehouses across the country.

The company says if consumers want to see if they have a potentially contaminated product, they should check the use-by date and lot number printed on the side of the containers or lids.

No illnesses have been reported yet, but listeria bacteria can cause serious illness and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly and anyone with a weakened immune system, according to the FDA. Healthy people can develop short-term symptoms such as high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In women, a listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Officials at Elevation Foods said they discovered the problem after receiving a positive test result for three containers of affected egg salad that were sampled and tested by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The company says it is working to figure out the source of the listeria.

Should you find any of the recalled food products, return them to the retailer you purchased them from for a full refund.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.