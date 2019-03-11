202
Conagra Brands recalls microwaveable Chef Boyardee bowls

By Reem Nadeem March 11, 2019 8:08 am 03/11/2019 08:08am
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling 2,871 pounds of microwaveable Chef Boyardee due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The recalled products are 7.5 ounce bowls labeled “rice with chicken & vegetables” that were packaged Jan. 16, 2019.

The products were discovered to contain beef ravioli products and may contain milk and wheat, which is not declared on the product label.

There are no reports of illnesses caused by the mislabeling, according to the Department of Agriculture. The products were sent to grocery stores in Florida, Kentucky and New York.

The products have a package code of 210090151050045L, a best by date of July 8, 2020 and an establishment number of “EST. 794” printed on the bottom of the bowl, according to the USDA.

If a recalled product is found, it should be thrown away or returned to the store it was purchased from.

This recall is classified by the USDA as Class I, meaning it’s a health hazard situation where there is reasonable probability that use of the product will cause serious health consequences or death.

Business & Finance Chef Boyardee Conagra Brands department of agriculture Food & Restaurant News food recall inc. Living News recall Recalls usda
