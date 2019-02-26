Listeria prompts recall for green beans, butternut squash

Florida-based Southern Specialties Inc. issued a voluntary recall of green beans and butternut squash due a possible Listeria contamination. Virginia is one of nine states included in the recall.

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida company has issued a voluntary recall of Marketside brand green beans and butternut squash because of a possible Listeria contamination.

Southern Specialties Inc. of Pompano Beach, Florida, announced the recall Monday. Effected products include the following:

Bagged green beans, 12 ounces ; UPC code of 681131328869; best-if-used-by date of March 8; lot codes 83928-628 or 83932-123

; UPC code of 681131328869; best-if-used-by date of March 8; lot codes 83928-628 or 83932-123 Bagged green beans, 32 ounces ; UPC code of 681131457385; best-if-used-by date of March 9; lot codes 83931-123 or 83939-124

; UPC code of 681131457385; best-if-used-by date of March 9; lot codes 83931-123 or 83939-124 Bagged butternut squash, 16 ounces; UPC code of 681131122351; best-if-used-by date of March 6; lot codes of 83940-319 or 83940-139

Lot and best-if-used-by information can be found in the upper right-hand corner of the bag’s front.

Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Even healthy adults can suffer symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The company says it shipped the recalled product to one retail distribution center. Most of the product was retrieved, but some product shipped earlier this month might have reached stores in Virginia, as well as in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Anyone with additional questions can call Southern Specialties at 954-876-2453.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

