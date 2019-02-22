Harris Teeter recalls store-made fried chicken due to unlisted eggs

If you are allergic to eggs, or do not eat egg products, and purchased store-made fried chicken items from Harris Teeter recently, it might be a good idea to take the food back to the store for a refund.

That’s what the grocery store chain announced Friday about a series of fried chicken and chicken strip products made in the store’s Fresh Foods Market between Feb. 8 and Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m.

The store said it updated all of its labels to include the fact that egg was an ingredient after 11:30 on Friday morning.

Any shoppers who purchased breaded chicken items from Harris Teeter who cannot eat eggs can take the food back for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you can call Harris Teeter’s customer relations department at 800-432-6111 and select option 2. Visit the Harris Teeter website for more information on the UPC codes of the affected products.

