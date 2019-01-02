2 Bauer’s Candies varieties recalled; may be contaminated with hepatitis A

Any Bauer's Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas purchased after Nov. 14 should not be eaten and should be thrown away immediately. They are individually wrapped marshmallow candy dipped in chocolate or caramel.

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration is recalling a candy sold on QVC and online because it could be contaminated with hepatitis A.

A worker in the company’s Kentucky facility tested positive for hepatitis A. The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not received any reports of hepatitis A related to the consumption of the candies and say the risk of hepatitis A transmission from the candy is low.

The FDA is working with Bauer’s Candies on a voluntary recall of the affected products.

Consumers who ate the recalled candies should consult a doctor.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that stems from infection with the virus of that name. It’s usually spread when a person ingests fecal matter from an infected person, even if in microscopic amounts.

It may take anywhere between 15 to 50 days after exposure for an infected person to show symptoms, which include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin or eyes, dark urine and pale stool.

