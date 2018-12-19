The Children’s Place recalls infant snowsuits due to choking hazard

Infant snowsuits sold at The Children's Place are being recalled because the metal snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard. See photos of the recalled clothing.

WASHINGTON — The Children’s Place is recalling nearly 15,000 infant snowsuits due to a choking hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the issue has to do with the snowsuits’ metal snaps, which can detach and pose a choking hazard to young children.

The girls’ snowsuits were sold in infant sizes 0 to 18 months in stores and online from August through November 2018.

There is only one report of a metal snap detaching and there have been no reports of injuries.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately take the recalled snowsuits away from their infants and children and return them to The Children’s Place for a full refund.

Online customers will receive instructions from the store on how they can obtain a full refund.

There are Children’s Place stores in Arlington, Prince George’s County, Wheaton, Potomac, Oxon Hill, Springfield, Fairfax and Gaithersburg.

