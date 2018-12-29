Cooked shrimp sold at Kroger recalled

The recall affects Aqua Star shrimp and includes peeled shrimp and shrimp cocktail.

WASHINGTON — Shrimp products sold by Kroger are being recalled in Virginia, Ohio and Michigan. The shrimp was raw or undercooked but was labeled as cooked.

The recall affects Aqua Star shrimp and includes peeled shrimp and shrimp cocktail.

“The product may be undercooked, which could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens,” a news release from Kroger said.

Kroger did not specify which Virginia stores the recalled affected, saying only that they were in northwestern Virginia. The recall also included Fry’s, King Soopers and Smith’s grocery stores, which are part of Kroger Co. A quick survey of three Harris Teeter stores in Northern Virginia found they were not affected by the recall. Kroger owns Harris Teeter.

The recall notice lists the following products:

Sand Bar Peeled / Cooked Shrimp 26/30 CPTO UPC 11110-64115

Shrimp Cooked, Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case UPC 69439-XXXXX

Shrimp Grab & Go Service Case UPC 69447-XXXXX

Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case UPC 69472-XXXXX

Shrimp Cooked Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case UPC 89439-XXXXX

Shrimp 26/30 Cooked Service Case UPC 89461-XXXXX

Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case UPC 98107-XXXXX

Shrimp Cocktail 26/30 UPC 99479-5XXXX

Peeled Cooked Shrimp 26/30 UPC 40401-370681

The shrimp can be returned to the store for a full refund.

See a full list of the shrimp and their sell by dates.

Aqua Star’s Consumer Hotline also recommends throwing the shrimp away.

The hotline can be reached at 1-800-232-6280 and gives a recorded message of which products are affected.

Aqua Star is owned by Contessa.

