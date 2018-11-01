Toyota, Subaru to recall more than 400K cars with faulty engines

The recall is due to springs in the engine valve that could cause severe damage to the engine and stall the car while driving, risking an accident.

WASHINGTON — Toyota Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. will recall more than 400,000 cars globally to repair a faulty engine part that could cause stalling while driving.

MarketWatch reports the recall affects some of Subaru’s most popular models, including the Forester sport-utility car, Impreza and the BRZ sports car. Toyota is recalling the Subaru-made 86 and Scion FR-S sports car.

The recall is due to springs in the engine valve that could fracture and cause the car to stall, the carmakers said on Thursday. The springs were meant to keep engine valves closed during the fuel combustion process. Along with risking an accident, the faulty springs could also cause severe damage to the engine.

Toyota is recalling a total of 80,000 cars worldwide. In the U.S., the carmaker is recalling about 25,000 Scion FR-S vehicles manufactured between March 2012 and July 2013.

A Subaru spokesman did not say how many vehicles were being recalled in the U.S., according to MarketWatch. The company is recalling cars made between January 2012 and September 2013. About 101,000 of the recalled cars were sold in Japan, MarketWatch reports.

Subaru is expecting a reduction in operating profit of 49 billion yen, or over $430 million in large part because of the recall, a Subaru spokesman told MarketWatch.

