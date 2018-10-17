Recall: Wegmans’ hummus may contain pieces of plastics

Wegmans recalled its 8-ounce and 32-ounce Food You Feel Good About Original Hummus, saying they may contain pieces of black plastic.

WASHINGTON — Before you dip that carrot stick or pita chip into some hummus, you may want to check the label if you bought it from the local Wegmans.

Wegmans has recalled its 8-ounce and 32-ounce Food You Feel Good About Original Hummus, stating on its website that the packages of hummus may contain pieces of black plastic.

Specifically, only the 8-ounce and 32-ounce containers of the product with a best before date of Nov. 14, 2018, and a lot code of 8118262 have been recalled.

The recalled 8-ounce container has a UPC code No. 77890-26213 and the 32-ounce container has a UPC No. 77890-26221.

CBS News reports the product was sold in six states, including Virginia and Maryland.

All products may be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.