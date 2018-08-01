202
Home » Recalls » USDA issues alert about…

USDA issues alert about salads, wraps due to parasite worry

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 7:03 am 08/01/2018 07:03am
35 Shares

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a public health alert about more than two dozen beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products as a precaution due to possible parasite contamination.

The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products, distributed by Indianapolis-based Caito Foods may be contaminated with cyclospora. The parasite causes intestinal illness.

The USDA says Caito Foods was notified from their lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, that the chopped romaine used in some of the salads was being recalled.

The products were sold by grocery stores including Trader Joe’s, Walgreens and Kroger. They have the establishment number “EST. 39985 or P-39985.” The USDA has posted a complete list with photos on their website (PDF). Consumers are urged to throw them away.

Click to enlarge and see where the products were sold. (Courtesy USDA)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Food & Restaurant News Health & Fitness News kroger Living News National News parasites Recalls salads trader joe's walgreens
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500