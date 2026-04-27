Alexandria Real Estate Equities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) on Monday reported a key measure…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Pasadena, California, said it had funds from operations of $295.9 million, or $1.73 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.73 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $358.9 million, or $2.10 per share.

The life science real estate company posted revenue of $671 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $668.6 million.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.30 to $6.50 per share.

The company’s shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $45.52, a decline of 40% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARE

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