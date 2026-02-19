Boardwalk Real Estate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) on Thursday reported a key measure…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Calgary, Alberta, said it had funds from operations of $45.9 million, or 86 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $36.4 million, or 93 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns residential communities, based in Calgary, Alberta, posted revenue of $118.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $177.8 million. Revenue was reported as $457.1 million.

Boardwalk Real Estate expects full-year funds from operations to be $3.34 to $3.51 per share.

The company’s shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.61, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.

