KKR Real Estate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Monday reported profit of $20.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 31 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $123.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $35.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.6 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $151.7 million.

