Ares Commercial Real Estate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $35 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $157.7 million.

Ares Commercial Real Estate shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.

