KKR Real Estate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $165 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $46.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30.9 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $181.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KREF

