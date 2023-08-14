Stratus Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) on Monday reported a loss of $5.3 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) on Monday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period.

