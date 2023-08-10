ARL: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $125,000. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $125,000.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $12.2 million in the period.

ARL shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.49, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.

