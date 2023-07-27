NexPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported net income of $7.3 million…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported net income of $7.3 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, NexPoint expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 51 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NREF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.