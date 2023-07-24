Live Radio
KKR Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2023, 4:56 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Monday reported a loss of $20 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $159.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $44 million.

