Forestar Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 20, 2023, 6:38 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Thursday reported net income of $46.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share.

The real estate and natural resources developer posted revenue of $368.9 million in the period.

_____

Business & Finance | Real Estate News
