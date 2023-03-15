‘Treehouse’ tops the list of amenities offered to Fairfax Co. office building tenants

It has become harder to land new or renewed leases, so commercial real estate owners are upping their amenity games.

Bridge Investment Group recently completed amenity renovations to Willow Oaks Corporate Center at 8280 Willow Oaks Corporate Boulevard in Fairfax County, Virginia, near Merrifield. Renovations include the run-of-the-mill amenity updates, like a fitness center, coffee bars and a new cafe, but the renovation at the top of the building is a little different.

Bridge calls the new penthouse “The Treehouse.”

“As the latest and most unique roof-top amenity in the area, tenants will find a completely new and unexpected experience in the Treehouse as they return to the office,” said Brian Tretinik, managing director with Bridge Investment Group. “Workplaces of the future have to provide elements and experiences that will draw people out from the creature comforts of home.”

The Treehouse has indoor and outdoor lounges, conference and collaboration space, a mother’s room, games including shuffleboard, wall scrabble and foosball, and table tennis.

Willow Oaks also has a dedicated Mercedes Sprinter shuttle to Metro and the Mosaic District.

Newmark Northern Virginia has completed more than 110,000 square feet of leases at Willow Oaks, reaching 73% occupancy in the past 12 months.

Inova Health signed a lease for 48,000-square-feet of medical office space last year. The Willow Oaks campus is less than a mile from Inova Hospital.

Bridge Investment Group acquired Willow Oaks from KBS Real Estate Investment Trust in 2021 for $106 million. It later sold one of the campus’ three buildings to Boyd Watterson Asset Management.