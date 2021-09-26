Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Baltimore reports 2 sewer discharges of unknown amounts

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 11:15 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials say that two sewer discharges have released an unknown amount of sewage in residential neighborhoods.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works issued a notice of the overflows Saturday.

One occurred in the Reisterstown area northwest of downtown and affected the stream known as Gwynns Falls. The other happened in the Poplar Hill neighborhood north of downtown and impacted the stream known as Jones Falls.

Officials urged people to avoid swimming or other contact with the impacted streams.

