PHOTOS: Duke Ellington’s LeDroit Park house hits market for $1.2M

Duke Ellington’s former childhood home sits in LeDroit Park. (Courtesy BTW Images)

The LeDroit Park childhood home of legendary jazz musician and D.C. native Duke Ellington is up for sale, with a listing price of $1.2 million.

The three-story Victorian townhouse was built in 1907 and sits at 420 Elm Street NW along the U Street corridor near Howard University.

The property is 1,620 square feet with four bedrooms and two full baths as well as a fenced-in back patio.

It also boasts hardwood floors on all three levels and an updated kitchen with granite counters and a gas stove.

The house comes fully furnished. And it’s the first time it’s ever been on the market.

Ellington was born April 29, 1899 in D.C.’s West End and lived in various houses in the District until 1923, when he moved to New York City and became part of the Harlem Renaissance.

Alana Faustina, with Compass Realty, is handling the listing.

