202
Home » Real Estate News » PHOTOS: Duke Ellington's LeDroit…

PHOTOS: Duke Ellington’s LeDroit Park house hits market for $1.2M

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP June 7, 2019 10:43 am 06/07/2019 10:43am
7 Shares

The LeDroit Park childhood home of legendary jazz musician and D.C. native Duke Ellington is up for sale, with a listing price of $1.2 million.

The three-story Victorian townhouse was built in 1907 and sits at 420 Elm Street NW along the U Street corridor near Howard University.

The property is 1,620 square feet with four bedrooms and two full baths as well as a fenced-in back patio.

It also boasts hardwood floors on all three levels and an updated kitchen with granite counters and a gas stove.

The house comes fully furnished. And it’s the first time it’s ever been on the market.

Ellington was born April 29, 1899 in D.C.’s West End and lived in various houses in the District until 1923, when he moved to New York City and became part of the Harlem Renaissance.

Alana Faustina, with Compass Realty, is handling the listing.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Compass Realty duke ellington LeDroit Park Local News Photo Galleries Real Estate News Washington, DC News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 Women's World Cup
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Today in History: June 12
Celebrity birthdays June 9-15
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
2019 Met Gala
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families